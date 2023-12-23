A new resort in Cape May will be its largest, set to open in 2024

Thinking about vacations for the summer?

A new resort in South Jersey is coming.

Madison Resorts, a leading resort chain in South Jersey, has purchased the Royal Hawaiian in Wildwood Crest, for $13.3 million and under the new ownership will add $7 million in renovations and updates for the company's new project.

The hotel management company plan will combine the Royal Hawaiian and the historic property formerly known as The Oceanview Motel to create Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, the largest resort in Cape May County, according to a news release.

"When I received the call about the availability of the Royal Hawaiian, it became clear that we had an opportunity to weave its timeless architecture into the fabric of Madison Resort," Dan Alicea, president of Madison Resorts, said.

The vision is to create an unforgettable experience with two towers under one resort.

"In a world where such architectural marvels are scarce, embracing the legacy of the past is not just a choice; it's a commitment to preserving the extraordinary in a rapidly changing landscape," Alicea said.

The new resort modern facility will feature over 200 rooms, three restaurants, two pools, five conference rooms, two rooftop event spaces, areas for beachfront weddings and will have be pet-friendly accomodations.

The resort chain stated Madison Resort Wildwood Crest will open in early spring of 2024 and The Royal Hawaiian portion of the plans will open in early summer of 2024.

