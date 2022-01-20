‘He Has Resorted to Erratic Behavior’: Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Demands Primary Custody Of Kids After Multiple Failed Communication Over Divorce Agreement

Jesse Williams’ co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee just got a bit more hectic after the real estate broker accused the actor of erratic behavior, a recent report claims. Drake-Lee is now asking a judge to give her primary custody of their two children.

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, which broke the story, the 40-year-old woman is accusing the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star of failing to comply with the current co-parenting schedule put in place.

SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 28: Aryn Drake-Lee (L) and actor Jesse Williams attend the Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2016 Opening Night at Barker Hangar on January 28, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Art Los Angeles Contemporary)

Drake-Lee asked the court to modify the agreement so that Williams would have visitation rights set on the first, third, and fifth weekends of each month instead of joint custody. She also accused the star of not being transparent about his work schedule and now wants the court to require him to hand over scheduling details of his future filming projects.

The woman also claimed that Williams’ work schedule, his decision to fire their nanny in March 2020, whom she later rehired, the pandemic and other circumstances, “have resulted in increased inconsistency, longer absences, regular last-minute cancelations and other issues which are incredibly disruptive to our children’s lives.”

“I am requesting modification of the custody schedule and other provisions of the judgment to better reflect the new reality of our lives, and most importantly, properly and positively address the needs of our children,” she wrote.

She continued, “I have tried to communicate with Jesse to resolve these issues to no avail. In May 2020, I sent a detailed communication with my concerns about their health and exhaustion, which Jesse read and ignored. Since then, I have sent multiple messages about the recurring issues, but he has continued this trend of not participating in meaningful conversations or strategies about their health.”

She noted that since the stars exit from “Grey’s” in May 2021, “there have been multiple instances of Jesse notifying me with very little notice that he will be gone for weeks or months at a time for work, and therefore must cancel his custodial time.”

“When I’ve reminded Jesse of his cancelations and informed him of plans made because of said cancelations, he has resorted to erratic behavior to try to force me to acquiesce to his demands; he calls me names, uses threatening language and intimidation tactics such as threatening to send the police to my home, causing me to fear for my and our children’s safety,” she claimed

The former couple share two small children, Maceo and Sadie Williams. Drake-Lee filed for divorce from the actor in 2017 after five years of marriage and 13 years of being together. They settled in 2020 and agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

“The Cabin in the Woods” star promised to pay his ex a total of $50,629 a month in child support until October 2019, and then the amount would decrease to $40,000 a month, the outlet reported. A hearing is set for April. Williams has yet to respond to the claims.