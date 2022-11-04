Resorting to nuclear weapons would spell disaster for Putin, Blinken says

1
·1 min read
Antony Blinken
Antony Blinken

“Together with the G-7, countries around the world are making clear to President Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be catastrophic for him and for Russia,” CNN quoted Blinken.

Read also: US has warned Putin against using nuclear weapons, Blinken says

Blinken noted that at the G7 meeting, foreign ministers collectively promised “severe consequences” if Moscow uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu contacted his French, UK, and Turkish counterparts on Oct. 23, “alerting” them to Ukraine’s plans to allegedly stage false flag operations involving a “dirty bomb” device.

Western leaders and NATO officials have subsequently dismissed the claims as “absurd.”

Read also: IAEA finds no evidence to support Russia’s “dirty bomb” claims

At Ukraine’s invitation, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted in-field inspections of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and did not find any undisclosed nuclear activity or materials, IAEA said on Nov. 3.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Biden vows to 'free Iran'

    STORY: "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech in California, as dozens of demonstrators gathered outside holding banners supporting Iranian protesters.Seven weeks of demonstrations in Iran were ignited by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in September while in the custody of Iran's morality police.The protests triggered by Amini's death have shown the defiance of many young Iranians in challenging the clerical leadership, overcoming fear that has stifled dissent in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.President Ebrahim Raisi responded on Friday in a televized speech, saying that Iran "was freed 43 years ago."

  • Filmmaker Haggis finishes testimony, denies claims by women

    Filmmaker Paul Haggis choked up and wiped away tears while finishing his defense Friday from the witness stand against a civil trial rape claim by a publicist. Haggis, 69, reached for tissues after his lawyer finished questioning him a final time following cross examination that began Thursday and stretched into Friday afternoon. After three days of testimony, the winner of Oscars for “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” was emotional as he described himself as “a very flawed human being.”

  • U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches. The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway requested the Security Council meet on Friday after North Korea, formally known as the DPRK, fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile.

  • Iran Protests Surge, Driven by Demonstrators Mourning Their Dead

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests in Iran swelled with a fresh wave of demonstrations as traditional 40-day mourning ceremonies for people killed by security forces over the past month brought thousands of people into the streets, reigniting fury at the government. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund

  • China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal

    The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing. "Pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany is a matter for the two sovereign countries, the United States should not attack it without reason and has no right to meddle and interfere," Zhao said Thursday, a day before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Beijing for a one day visit where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping.

  • As clocks fall back, America's plan to make daylight saving time permanent has made no progress

    The semestrial ritual of changing the clocks is approaching once more for millions of Americans, as daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6. But if some lawmakers have it their way, it’ll be the last time that happens.

  • Political calculations are at core of when, not if, Trump runs in '24, sources say

    Behind the scenes, Donald Trump's advisers and others close to him have been debating with the former president about how and when to launch his third bid. Learn what's factoring into their decision of when to jump in.

  • Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’

    Jaws drop on Twitter as the ex-president's critics think they know exactly who he means.

  • Ex-KGB sleeper agent on Russia's nuclear threats: 'Putin is not a suicide bomber'

    "He's still working on his legacy, and he pretty much knows that if he explodes a nuke — he's toast," Jack Barsky, an ex-KGB agent, said of Putin.

  • Trump rages at New York judge who imposed a watchdog on the Trump Org

    The former president stepped up his attacks on judge Arthur Engoron who is adjudicating in a fraud lawsuit against Trump and his businesses.

  • American Who Snuck Out of Dad’s House to Fight Putin Is Dead

    Stefan WeichertSkyler James Greggs, a 23-year-old from Washington state who was interviewed by The Daily Beast after being injured in the Ukraine war, has died, his father and one of his former commanders have revealed.Skyler’s father, Steve, and the commander have both confirmed his death to The Daily Beast. The commander, who didn’t want to include his name, told The Daily Beast that Skyler died “a hero” and that he was “a very brave, big-hearted man.”The commander wouldn’t say where Skyler di

  • No nuclear weapons over Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping says, in clear message to Russia

    Nuclear weapons must not be used over Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday, offering Beijing's clearest response yet to Russia's invasion of the former Soviet state, amid mounting concerns that the war might go nuclear. "The international community should ... jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia," Xi said during a meeting in Beij

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case. Barrett denied an emergency request by the Indiana borrowers, represented by a conservative legal group, to bar the U.S. Department of Education from implementing the Democratic president's plan to forgive debt held by qualified people who had taken loans to pay for college. Barrett on Oct. 20 denied a similar request by a Wisconsin taxpayers organization represented by another conservative legal group.

  • A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin's "big mistake"

    "He made a big mistake," Private Andriy Rogalski told CBS News of Vladimir Putin. "We will not kneel before him."

  • A quiet race to succeed Pelosi is underway in San Francisco

    A political earthquake is about to hit the city.

  • Kari Lake Completely Contradicts Herself On Vaccinations... In Just 7 Words

    The Donald Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor contradicted herself to Fox News' Laura Ingraham in almost the same breath.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul Pelosi should have ‘shot his attacker’

    Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) at a GOP rally on Thursday said that Paul Pelosi could have protected himself during a recent assault in his home if he had “shot his attacker.” “Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” Greene said to cheers from the audience of the Sioux…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ballot Fight Sputters to an End in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The courtroom drama is over for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her challenge to Georgia’s enforcement of a post-Civil War era ban on officeholders who support an insurrection. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Latest: Mu

  • Ukraine destroys another Russian Dnipro River crossing in Kherson

    Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian barges and a ferry near the Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson, Serhiy Khlan, an aide to Kherson Oblast governor, said in a Facebook post on Nov. 3.

  • Explosions ring out at Melitopol plant housing Russian headquarters

    On the morning of 3 November, explosions have rung out at the Refma plant in Melitopol, where the Russian forces had set up their headquarters. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rogov, Russian collaborator, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol's occupiers were awakened by explosions instead of alarm clocks.