Resorting to nuclear weapons would spell disaster for Putin, Blinken says

Antony Blinken

“Together with the G-7, countries around the world are making clear to President Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be catastrophic for him and for Russia,” CNN quoted Blinken.

Blinken noted that at the G7 meeting, foreign ministers collectively promised “severe consequences” if Moscow uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu contacted his French, UK, and Turkish counterparts on Oct. 23, “alerting” them to Ukraine’s plans to allegedly stage false flag operations involving a “dirty bomb” device.

Western leaders and NATO officials have subsequently dismissed the claims as “absurd.”

At Ukraine’s invitation, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted in-field inspections of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and did not find any undisclosed nuclear activity or materials, IAEA said on Nov. 3.

