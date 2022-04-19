Resounding Approval for QC Kinetix Regenerative Medicine in West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, FL - (NewMediaWire) -via QC Kinetix - April 19, 2022As advanced regenerative medicine gains wide acceptance as an alternative panacea for chronic pain, QC Kinetix (West Palm Beach) is delighted to bring the treatment to West Palm Beach, FL. The clinic recognizes that chronic pain is a common condition preventing many people from living life to the fullest. Regenerative medicine effectively eliminates dependence on addictive prescriptions and surgery. Treatment is carefully-formulated and delivered by experienced board-certified physicians.

Experienced board-certified physicians at QC Kinetix (West Palm Beach) are focused on providing safe and effective alternative therapies for chronic pain. The protocols are customized to the specific type of pain and location. For this reason, biologic therapies are combined to control back pain, knee pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, ankle pain, joint pain, and pain due to arthritis. Treatment for shoulder pain covers shoulder sprains, shoulder strains, or torn rotator cuffs. Traditionally, patients suffering from shoulder pain have had to undergo a treatment regimen involving invasive surgery. Once treatment is administered byQC Kinetix (West Palm Beach)providers, the patients will be able to return to work or sporting routines in little to no time.

QC Kinetix is promoting regenerative treatments across its nationwide clinics and corporate units because the future of medicine lies here. The development corresponds with a massive investment in the emerging medical field by top universities and venture capital funds. Elsewhere, QC Kinetix has been listed as one of the fastest-growing private ventures in America by Inc. 500. The biologic therapies are carefully engineered to trigger self-healing and repair of degenerated tissues. This pragmatic natural approach to healing, coupled with the doctor's relentless commitment to overcoming pain, helps the patient achieve long-term relief. Because QC Kinetix physicians are trained and experienced in treating pain emanating from musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, they are well-placed to deal with chronic pain.

QC Kinetix (West Palm Beach) believes every patient deserves to lead a life free of pain, which is why they are committed to doing everything to offer pain relief. Hundreds of patients across America have already benefited from the groundbreaking, minimally invasive chronic pain treatments. Patients with symptoms like redness and warmth, swelling and stiffness, cramping and discomfort, and limited joint mobility can find more long-lasting relief through regenerative medicine. One of the popular treatments available is Class IV Laser therapy, which creates a photochemical response that diminishes pain and inflammation while improving function, mobility, and oxygen circulation. The physician may prescribe this laser treatment for patients experiencing pain and swelling to hasten the repair of damaged tissues.

The opportunity to provide non-surgical, biologic therapies for pain and deliver long-lasting relief has earned QC Kinetix (West Palm Beach) plenty of accolades and recommendations from patients. In one of the Google reviews, a chronic pain patient says, "I've had very bad knee pain for years. I've tried Cortizone, gel and other treatments which helped a bit. I'm so glad that I tried this. In less than a month virtually all the pain is gone. I highly recommend them!" It is worth noting that most patients undergoing regenerative medicine therapies do not experience significant issues. However, there are a few minor side effects associated with biologic therapy injections, as with other types of injections. These include local soreness, bleeding, and minor bruising. Based on past treatment interventions and outcomes, the localized soreness can take one to two days to go away.

QC Kinetix (West Palm Beach) currently provides treatment to patients beset by discomfort, pain, and lack of mobility due to various conditions. Patients who have been treated elsewhere can still visit the clinic to obtain a second opinion and learn about their eligibility for regenerative medicine and other possible interventions. The treatment is not recommended for persons with kidney failure and those requiring dialysis, people with active cancer cases, and those with compromised immune systems. Also featured in that list are pregnant or nursing women and anyone currently undertaking chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Patients canlearn more about their West Palm Beach officeby speaking with the providers.

For a first-hand opportunity to discuss treatment with QC Kinetix (West Palm Beach) specialists, call (561) 556-9000. Their advanced regenerative medicine clinic is located at 1411 N Flagler Dr, Suite 8700, West Palm Beach, FL, 33401. A zero-obligation consultation with a pain control specialist can be requested from their website. The state-of-the-art pain control clinic offers free examinations to learn more about the patient's conditions before setting up a customized treatment plan to provide relief for chronic pain. Depending on the underlying condition, medical records, and test results, patient consultations can take anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes, as patients are treated with the utmost respect by the care team.

