Do Resources Connection's (NASDAQ:RGP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Resources Connection's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Resources Connection's EPS has grown 26% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Resources Connection is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.8 percentage points to 10%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Resources Connection?

Are Resources Connection Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Resources Connection insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$30m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 4.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Resources Connection Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Resources Connection's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Resources Connection's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Resources Connection (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

