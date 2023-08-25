Resources for families needing assistance with utility bills
Resources for families needing assistance with utility bills
Resources for families needing assistance with utility bills
As a dad to five kids, the comedian says he's learning more about online safety.
The public increasingly believes the president's son broke the law. But they still think the Trumps are more corrupt than the Bidens.
Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar wants to bring Mobileye's Chauffeur, a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous driving technology, to its Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe. The Polestar 4, which launched Friday in China and will hit global markets in 2024, comes standard with Mobileye's SuperVision advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Polestar plans to add Chauffeur at a later date, but did not specify when.
Last week, WhatsApp announced it was adding support for HD photos, allowing the messaging app users the option to preserve the high-def resolution of the phones they wanted to share with friends and family. At the time, the company said support for HD videos was coming soon. Today, the company confirmed with TechCrunch that HD video support is now rolling out to both iOS and Android users.
Genesis wins 2023 J.D. Power Tech Experience Study for third straight time. Hyundai the mass market winner fourth time in a row; Cadillac second again.
Childcare expenses are rising faster than prices overall, squeezing family budgets and highlighting an affordability crunch.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
In his latest court filing, Oher requested the Tuohys to provide full accounting of income they’ve generated through contracts negotiated on his behalf.
A rise in COVID cases has many people wondering if they should start wearing masks again. These families never stopped.
Kia's new EV4 crossover will slot beneath the near-midsize EV6, giving Kia a smaller electric option in a marketplace full of big EVs.
Going to the movies will only cost you $4 on National Cinema Day. Here's what you should see.
What kind of truck or SUV would you get to tow a 6,400-pound camper trailer? Autoblog editors weigh in (somewhat usefully)
The San Francisco Giants have navigated the 2023 season by turning rotation slots into openers, bulk guys and tag-team efforts. Is it actually working?
Investors should pay careful attention to what Macy's said about rising issues in its credit card business.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
CakeResume, used by tech companies like Google, L'Oréal and TSMC to find new talent, announced today it has raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by returning investor Mynavi, one of Japan’s largest human resources companies, and will be used to expand in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Based in Taipei, Taiwan, CakeResume currently has 5 million users around the world, and more than 7,000 clients who use it to source job candidates.
High energy prices are leading to a solar boom across the world, but in Singapore, many home owners are still hesitant to install solar panels because of the high cost, says Bolong Chew, the founder of Solar AI Technologies. The startup wants to make solar energy more accessible in Southeast Asia with a rent-to-own model that helps customers start saving on their energy bills from the start.
The new plan improves on an earlier income-driven repayment plan by lowering monthly payments, providing faster forgiveness for some, and preventing balances from growing due to unpaid interest.
Most of our product subscriptions sit passively in the background and keep sending us things until we don’t want them anymore. Enter ScribeUp, a free subscription management company that is taking a proactive approach to that problem so that users aren’t charged for an unwanted subscription. CEO Jordan Mackler, who started the company in 2020 with Yohei Oka, told TechCrunch that they saw legacy solutions in two buckets: one that allowed users to find and cancel their subscriptions in an automated way, or two, provided users with the ability to proactively, but manually, manage subscription bills as they come in.