Resources for families needing assistance with utility bills

CakeResume, used by tech companies like Google, L'Oréal and TSMC to find new talent, announced today it has raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by returning investor Mynavi, one of Japan’s largest human resources companies, and will be used to expand in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Based in Taipei, Taiwan, CakeResume currently has 5 million users around the world, and more than 7,000 clients who use it to source job candidates.