Resources Global Development Limited's (Catalist:QSD) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Resources Global Development's (Catalist:QSD) stock is up by 3.6% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Resources Global Development's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Resources Global Development is:

35% = S$23m ÷ S$66m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.35.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Resources Global Development's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

To begin with, Resources Global Development has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 70% net income growth seen by Resources Global Development over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Resources Global Development's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Resources Global Development fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Resources Global Development Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Resources Global Development's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 5.7% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (94%) of its profits. So it looks like Resources Global Development is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Resources Global Development only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Resources Global Development's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Resources Global Development by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

