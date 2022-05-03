A Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) insider increased their holdings by 31% last year

Looking at Base Resources Limited's (ASX:BSE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Base Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Colin Bwye bought AU$559k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.33 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.32. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Colin Bwye was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Base Resources insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about AU$9.1m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Base Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Base Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Base Resources. Be aware that Base Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

