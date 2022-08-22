RESOURCES: Programs, organizations working to address youth crime
As Channel 9 continues to investigating the community crisis involving youth and crime and what can be done to stop it, we have also created a list of resources for children, teens and families.
Below are links to local programs and organizations:
CMPD Youth Diversion Program
The purpose of the program is to offer qualified juveniles the opportunity to avoid prosecution in the court system.
TreSports
The group reaches out to young people to empower them through sports.
Transforming Youth Movement
The programs mission is to inspire positive social change and community transformation through youth.
Life Connections of the Carolinas
The organization offers a mentorship program based in Charlotte. The group said it uses uses relationships and communication to tackle confrontation before it escalates.
Team Up Connections
The group is a mentoring non-profit for youth in Charlotte.
Youth Development Initiatives
The organization says it provides adult connections and life guidance to disadvantaged adolescent youth.
Bunk 57 Ministries — Youth Discipleship Mentoring Program
Thompson Child and Family Focus
The organization provides clinical and prevention services for children and families across the Carolinas.
Achieving Success on Purpose
The nonprofit says it helps underserved youth develop the emotional and social intelligence needed to counteract delinquency and refute negative social narratives.
