'Respect Boundaries' theme, clothing exhibit fight preconceived notions of sexual assault

The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence unveiled an exhibit Friday showcasing sexual assault survivors' descriptions and the clothing that they were wearing at the time of the attacks.

The exhibit, "What Were You Wearing?" challenges preconceived notions that assaults happen because of the clothes victims were wearing, a news release from the center said.

To commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month throughout April, the center will focus on bringing awareness to sexual violence.

Its theme, “Respect Boundaries,” seeks to raise awareness on the importance of talking, building, honoring and respecting boundaries without pressuring someone to change their minds. In the news release, the center said consent is a clear and concrete example of what it takes to end sexual harassment, abuse and assault.

Last year the center reported receiving more than 4,000 calls on its crisis Hopeline, of which 521 where directly related to sexual assault. It provided hospital accompaniment advocacy to 215 sexual assault survivors and advocated for safety and justice for an additional 859 El Paso survivors.

Attendees read survivors' descriptions of what they were wearing when they were sexually assaulted at the "What Were You Wearing?" exhibit on Friday at the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence in El Paso. The center's theme for Sexual Assault Awareness Month is "Respect Boundaries."

The center’s 24-Hour Crisis Hopeline is 915-593-7300 or 1-800-727-0511.

The center is a nonprofit organization with a mission to confront and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault, in all its forms, as an advocate for safety and justice through intervention, education and community collaboration.

A sexual assault survivor's words placed in front of the clothes she was wearing at the time of the attack say: "A Bohemian skirt and top. Nothing fancy. I’d worn that outfit a dozen times before. I always thought I was safe because I didn’t wear 'those' kinds of clothes. I guess my rapist didn’t get the memo."

