'I respect the governor's decision': Biden responds to Cuomo resigning amid sexual harassment scandal

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he respects New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to resign following a report from the state attorney general's office that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women including state employees in violation of state and federal laws.

"I respect the governor's decision, and I respect the decision he made," Biden said.

Cuomo, a Democrat, announced his resignation Tuesday. It will take effect in 14 days, he said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report last week that provided corroborated accounts of harassment by Cuomo that included unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and inappropriate comments. One executive assistant said Cuomo reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast, the report said.

Biden last week said he believed Cuomo should resign.

When asked to assess Cuomo's tenure as governor aside from the personal behavior, Biden praised the New York Democrat Tuesday.

"He's done a hell of a job. Everything from access to voting to infrastructure to whole range of things," Biden said. "That's why it's so sad."

However, the president was later pressed by a reporter on how he could say that the governor has done a "hell of a job" if he's been accused of sexually harassing women. Biden said that it's "one thing" to be asked about whether he should stay in office following the report on sexual harassment allegations. But he said he was asked about the governor's job on infrastructure. The reporter clarified that the question was about Cuomo's job as governor outside his personal behavior.

@potus responded to a specific question today about @NYGovCuomo work on infrastructure. He also made clear it was right for @NYGovCuomo to step down, reiterated his support for women who come forward, and made clear you can’t separate personal behavior from other work. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) August 10, 2021

When asked whether the president can separate the two, Biden said: "No, I was asked a specific question."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a tweet Tuesday said that Biden responded to a "specific question" on Cuomo's work on infrastructure.

"He also made clear it was right for @NYGovCuomo to step down, reiterated his support for women who come forward, and made clear you can’t separate personal behavior from other work," Psaki wrote in the tweet.

