The Respect for Marriage Act passes key procedural vote in Senate with bipartisan support

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/InstagramWhen a 25-year-old North Carolina woman died suddenly while vacationing with friends in Mexico last month, the pals told her mom she had passed away after drinking too much.“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra, told WJZY last week. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”But a death certificate obtained by the l