Respected Voiland College dean leaving WSU

Dec. 13—Washington State University is searching for a new dean of the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture after Mary Rezac was hired as dean of the University of Kansas' School of Engineering.

Rezac will begin her new job in March, according to a news release. She has been the Voiland College dean for six years, after coming to Pullman from Kansas State.

WSU Provost Elizabeth Chilton has appointed Partha Pande as interim dean effective Feb. 12, according to the news release. He's been director of the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science since 2018.

Pande will serve until a permanent dean is hired. WSU will initiate a nationwide search in January, according to the news release.

Phil Weiler, vice president for university marketing and communications, said the institution didn't need approval from the Board of Regents to name an interim dean. He said it's standard to do so while conducting a search.

Weiler said the position's salary range, as well as other details about the position, will be released when the hunt begins.

Under Rezac's leadership, the college received many funding opportunities and donations that allowed for upgrades. Rezac played a pivotal role in securing $80 million for the new Schweitzer Engineering Hall, which started with a $20 million gift from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, according to the news release.

"We absolutely wish her well," Weiler said of Rezac. "She set up the college for success. Rezac brought a whole new level of fundraising acumen to the position."

The new building is the first the college has seen in around 30 years, Weiler said. The hall is scheduled to open in 2026 and will serve as a central hub for students, with a housing facility and educational resources under one roof.