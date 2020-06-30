Respira Technologies, Inc. announces Brian W. Quigley, former CEO of Altria Group's Smokeless Division, to join as Chief Operating Officer

Quigley to oversee launch of Respira's innovative smoking harm reduction and cessation products targeted at the world's one billion smokers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Respira Technologies, Inc. ("Respira"), is pleased to announce Brian W. Quigley, a sixteen year veteran of Altria Group Inc., is joining Respira's management team in the role of Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2020. Quigley spent 16 years at Altria Group where he was CEO of the world's leading smokeless tobacco business from 2012 to 2018, a $2.3 billion business with over 800 employees.

(PRNewsfoto/Respira Technologies, Inc.) More

Respira has developed two proprietary drug delivery platforms, RespiRxTM, a zero heat aerosol technology, and Wave, a low heat aerosol technology. Both technology platforms are designed for safe aerosol-based delivery of drugs to patients and end users, without the creation of harmful by-products and compounds. The company's device platforms have applications in nicotine replacement therapies, reduced harm tobacco products, and pharmaceutical drug delivery with a total addressable market opportunity of greater than $1 trillion.

Mario Danek, Respira's Founder and CEO stated, "We are thrilled to have Brian join the Respira team as we prepare to enter the commercial phase of our company's growth. Brian's vocal leadership for responsible industry practices and harm-reduction combined with his impressive track record of driving business performance in FDA regulated businesses make him the perfect leader for the next phase of growth for our unique product platforms."

"I am excited to be joining Respira Technologies at this critical moment in the company's journey. I look forward to working with our team, investors, and partners as we prepare to commercialize our proprietary drug delivery platforms," said Quigley. He added, "My goal is to help improve public health and patient outcomes across a range of inhalable therapeutic applications, including tobacco cessation and the reduction of risk associated with tobacco use."

Respira is backed by leading venture investment firms, including Evolution VC Partners, Poseidon Asset Management, and DG Ventures.

Evolution VC Partner's Founder, Gregg Smith, added, "Brian's addition to the team increases my confidence in our ability to deliver truly disruptive smoking cessation and harm reduction platforms to the world's one billion smokers with a goal of ending death and disease caused by smoking."

The company is in discussions with multiple leading companies across its target verticals to commercialize its technologies and is simultaneously preparing for the commercial phase of operations. Quigley will be responsible for driving Respira's operational strategy, regulatory strategy, and commercial efforts with a focus on disrupting the tobacco market, nicotine replacement therapy market, and developing pharmaceutical applications through partnerships.

About Respira Technologies

Respira was founded by Mario Danek in 2018 to develop next generation drug delivery platforms that improve patient outcomes and eliminate the harm associated with tobacco use.

Respira's mission is to improve patient care and public health with its cutting-edge drug delivery platforms. Respira is a vocal advocate for improving aerosol delivery technologies and for tightening FDA regulations on current e-cigarette devices. In 2019 the company submitted a proposal to the FDA for product standards to reduce or eliminate the carcinogens that are created in current generation heat-based vapor and e-cigarette technologies. Respira also recently announced its plans to pursue FDA authorization of its technology as the first "vapor style" inhalable nicotine replacement therapy in the U.S.

Respira Technologies, Inc.

750 N. San Vicente Blvd, Suite 800W

West Hollywood, CA

www.respiratechnologies.com

Info@respirarx.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/respira-technologies-inc-announces-brian-w-quigley-former-ceo-of-altria-groups-smokeless-division-to-join-as-chief-operating-officer-301085798.html

SOURCE Respira Technologies, Inc.