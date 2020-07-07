Respiratory health AI trailblazer VIDA poised for increased scale with newest appointment to leadership team

Todd Johnson joins VIDA, bringing expertise in enterprise imaging, clinical software applications to growing bench of experts for AI-powered pulmonary imaging company

CORALVILLE, Iowa, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. ("VIDA"), the leader in AI-powered lung imaging analysis, announced today that Todd Johnson has joined the company as chief technology officer. Johnson, a leader in enterprise imaging and advanced clinical applications, will apply his expertise to extend the breadth and depth of VIDA's LungPrint® solutions, ensuring the company's AI (artificial intelligence) insights are accessible to a broader base of clinicians to improve the diagnosis and treatment of lung disease.

"Technology supporting early and accurate diagnosis and management of lung and respiratory disease has become of increasing importance amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, especially as evidence builds for long-term lung damage," said Susan Wood, PhD, president and CEO of VIDA. "Todd's depth of expertise further strengthens our leadership team and positions us well for accelerated market expansion in the pulmonary clinical setting."

Johnson has over 25 years' experience in the clinical imaging and healthcare IT industries. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for accelerating medical technologies, including advanced clinical applications, enterprise imaging, and data solutions -- all with the goal of optimizing the delivery of patient care in radiology, cardiology, oncology, and dentistry.

"VIDA has married a deep clinical background with advanced AI technology and lab services to modernize the treatment of lung disease both in drug discovery and in the clinical setting," said Johnson. "I'm thrilled to be joining this exceptional company at a time when it is more important than ever to focus on and improve care for patients with or at-risk of lung disease."

Prior to joining VIDA, Johnson worked for Evident Inc. as the chief technology officer, where he leveraged SaaS technologies to transform the dental industry in the way it shares and communicates clinical data. He also led the enterprise and radiology imaging suite and the rapid transition to leverage web technologies at Change Healthcare (formerly McKesson Imaging). In addition, Johnson has held multiple leadership positions during his 17 years at Vital Images/Toshiba, including work on Toshiba's clinical imaging informatics platform, global product development execution, and strategic partnerships.

Johnson earned a bachelor of science in biomedical and electrical engineering from the University of Iowa, and a master's in business administration from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

About VIDA

VIDA provides the new standard of pulmonary care by using AI-powered CT imaging software and services to aid the early detection, evaluation, and treatment planning of patients with or at risk of respiratory and lung diseases, including emphysema and airway obstructive diseases (COPD), asthma, interstitial lung disease, COVID-19 and lung cancer. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed and TGA registered for clinical use in the US, European Economic Area, Canada and Australia. Learn more at vidalung.ai.