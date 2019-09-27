Sturgeon Urges Parliament to Remove Boris Johnson: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the time has come for members of Parliament to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson to remove the risk of a no-deal Brexit. Her Scottish National Party would be willing to back Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn or another MP as a temporary premier.

Key Developments:

Police Concerned Over Johnson’s Brexit Rhetoric (3 p.m.)

Senior police officers have raised concerns that the language being used by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others is increasing the safety risk to politicians as the U.K. heads toward a divisive general election.

Police chiefs are stepping up security for Members of Parliament as the debate over Britain’s divorce from the European Union becomes ever more fractious, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Support Not Yet There for ‘Caretaker’ PM Corbyn (1:45 p.m.)

The key problem with Nicola Sturgeon’s idea of installing Corbyn as a caretaker prime minister (see 12:40 p.m.) is that it doesn’t have the support of the other opposition parties. The Scottish National Party’s 35 MPs, added to Labour’s 245 voting members, makes 280. That’s close to the 288 Conservatives that Boris Johnson has left since his purge of Tory opponents this month, but as he is learning, it’s not enough to get anything done in government.

Could they get more? Plaid Cymru’s four MPs and the Green Party’s only MP, Caroline Lucas, might be possible -- but after that it gets harder.

Of the 39 flavors of independent MP, most are former Conservatives who are firmly of the view that Corbyn should never be prime minister. Some of the remainder are former Labour MPs who hold this view so strongly that they quit Corbyn’s party. That also describes three of the 18 Liberal Democrats. One of them, Chuka Umunna, was dismissive of Sturgeon’s idea on Friday.

“Jeremy Corbyn cannot command a majority in the House of Commons,” Umunna said. “However, all involved have said they would be prepared to support a more neutral figure. The real issue is whether Corbyn will support a neutral figure as a caretaker prime minister to stop a no-deal Brexit.”

Sturgeon: Time to Unite Around a Temporary PM (12:40 p.m.)

The head of the Scottish government called for Britain’s political opposition to unite around a candidate to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party and First Minister of Scotland, indicated she would support installing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn or another candidate as temporary prime minister until a no-deal Brexit is off the table. If other opposition parties all agree, this could pave the way for a Corbyn-led administration within weeks -- or days.

Sturgeon made the intervention in response to a tweet from a journalist that said the only “failsafe way” to avoid a no-deal Brexit next month is to pass a vote of no confidence in the government, and then install “Corbyn or someone else as PM.”

“Agree with this,” Sturgeon said on Twitter. “VONC, opposition unites around someone for sole purpose of securing an extension, and then immediate general election. Nothing is risk free but leaving Johnson in post to force through no deal -- or even a bad deal -- seems like a terrible idea to me.”

Government Won’t Use Order of Council to Dodge Law (12 p.m.)

Boris Johnson’s office has pushed back against the suggestion from former Prime Minister John Major that the government could use an Order of Council -- which he said can be passed by the Privy Council of the Queen’s ministerial advisers but without involving the monarch -- to revoke the contentious law passed by Parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

“It’s simply not something which we recognize,” Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters in London.

In a speech late Thursday, Major warned Johnson that resorting to this method to dodge the impact of the so-called Benn Act would be in “flagrant defiance of Parliament and utterly disrespectful to the Supreme Court.”

Japanese Firm Blames Brexit for U.K. Closure (11:45 a.m.)

Some more evidence of the toll Brexit is taking on businesses: Japanese manufacturer Senju Metal Industry Co. said in a filing it closed its U.K. factory in June and moved production to the Czech Republic due to pressure from its European customers.