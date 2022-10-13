Respite in Volatility Drives Companies Back to Yen Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign companies including a handful from South Korea are turning to yen notes as investors seek to diversify into markets with lower volatility amid turbulence in global bonds.

Shinhan Bank and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. are set to price offerings on Friday, adding to 1.7 trillion yen ($11.6 billion) of debt sold by firms outside Japan so far this year. Korean borrowers in particular are returning, after largely shying away from Japanese currency bonds in the past few years.

Fears of surging rates have heightened the importance of moving into markets that aren’t seeing such extreme fluctuations. A measure of volatility for Japan credit has declined over the past few months, in contrast with that on dollar bond spreads from Asian issuers, which doubled in the past year.

“As rates are going up everywhere in the world, there is increasing willingness among investors to have some yen in their portfolios for the purpose of diversification,” said Oliver Holt, head of DCM syndicate for Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Inc.

Despite pressure on the Bank of Japan to move away from its ultra-easy monetary policy and the yen plumbing fresh multi-decade lows, it may be hard for some buyers to pass up on Japanese currency debt from foreign issuers that typically pay wider spreads.

“Investors appreciate the yield pick-up Korean borrowers offer versus domestic Japanese assets,” Holt said.

Samurais Return

One of the biggest lenders in Korea, Shinhan Bank, is selling yen notes to investors in Japan, known as a Samurai bond. US-based Thermo Fisher, which makes products related to the coronavirus, is planning to sell multi-tranche yen bond in international markets, its debut deal in the Japanese currency.

Shinhan Bank’s sale would be the first South Korean Samurai bond since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. An easing of political and trade tensions may make Japanese investors more receptive to bonds from its close Asian neighbor after a rocky few years.

Read: South Korea Offers Olive Branch to Japan on War-End Anniversary

Korean issuers in particular have ramped up yen issuance after a notable absence, selling 42 billion yen of notes in global markets last quarter, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

Export-Import Bank of Korea has spoken to some Japanese investors who may buy Samurai bonds if it were to tap that market, said Oh Jae-hoon, the Seoul-based director of foreign currency funding at the issuer. That’s after the state-owned lender, known as Kexim, sold yen bonds in the international markets last quarter.

Hyundai Capital Services Inc. also met investors in Japan last month after selling yen bonds in August.

