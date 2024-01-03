We should respond in language Putin understands – Polish Foreign Minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.
Photo: Sikorski on X (Twitter).
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has called for Russia and its President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable for Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 2 January.

Source: Sikorski on Twitter (X)

Details: Sikorski called for tougher sanctions against Russia to prevent Moscow from creating new weapons from smuggled components and to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles that would allow Ukraine to destroy launch sites and command posts.

Quote: "We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands."

Background:

  • Earlier, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, commenting on the large-scale missile attack by Russia on 2 January, stressed the importance of helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

  • Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 2 January. Missile debris crashed in the Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the city of Kyiv. There were also hits in Kharkiv.

  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types, 72 of which were destroyed.

  • Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after another large-scale Russian attack.

