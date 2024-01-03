We should respond in language Putin understands – Polish Foreign Minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has called for Russia and its President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable for Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 2 January.

Source: Sikorski on Twitter (X)

Details: Sikorski called for tougher sanctions against Russia to prevent Moscow from creating new weapons from smuggled components and to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles that would allow Ukraine to destroy launch sites and command posts.

Quote: "We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands."

Background:

Earlier, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, commenting on the large-scale missile attack by Russia on 2 January, stressed the importance of helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 2 January. Missile debris crashed in the Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the city of Kyiv. There were also hits in Kharkiv.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types, 72 of which were destroyed.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after another large-scale Russian attack.

