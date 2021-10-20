Responders described man with knife before shooting by Falmouth police

Oct. 20—The man shot and killed by Falmouth police Tuesday night was armed with a knife, according to radio reports from responders at the scene.

Audio recordings of police radio traffic show that officers were called to the intersection of Lunt and Middle roads for a report of a man "running around in circles" with the weapon, according to an archived version of the broadcast maintained by an online database.

A second report a few minutes later came from fire personnel confirming the outline of the original call.

"Engine 2 just called. They're advising that he's still running around in the intersection with a long, fixed-blade knife," said one unidentified public safety official.

Shortly after, an officer responded: "We should be there very, very shortly."

About a minute after the officer radioed to say he was on the scene, he called out again: "Shots fired! He had a knife."

The shooting, which involved two officers firing their guns, was the first in Falmouth since at least 1995, the period for which recent records are available.

Police received the call to respond to the intersection at 5:47 p.m., Lt. Jeff Pardue of the Falmouth Police Department said in a news release.

"After arriving on scene, officers were faced with an armed confrontation, resulting in two officers shooting the suspect," Pardue said. "The suspect died at the scene."

One of the officers had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Pardue said. Falmouth police notified the Maine Attorney General's Office, which is standard procedure in any shooting by an officer.

Police have not identified the man who was shot or the officers who were involved.

It is the 11th time this year that a Maine police officer shot someone; eight were killed and three were injured, according to records kept by the Maine Attorney General's Office, which investigates every use of deadly force by police.

Only one other year — 2017 — had as many police shootings. In that year, some of the 11 incidents included multiple people, and killed 9, injured three, and left two others unharmed.

This story will be updated.