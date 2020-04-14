Responding to COVID-19 with Telehealth for Senior Communities: Join the Constant Companion Town Hall Panel Discussion

SARASOTA, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior living facilities are experiencing dramatic operational changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Join the April 16, 2020 town hall virtual event – Telehealth in Today's Senior Living World – to learn from industry leaders in telemedicine and senior care about how telehealth technology can increase safety, reduce isolation and supplement care of older adults, both for in-home care and continuing care residential communities.

Florida-based Constant Companion, a voice and video technology company, will host this event to address a technology that, until now, has been used infrequently in senior living. Telehealth reduces loneliness and keeps older adults safe in their senior living communities while providing access to medical care online.

"At this critical time, the most important thing we can do is help vulnerable older adults stay protected, healthy, and connected to their families, friends, and communities," said Mark Gray, CEO and founder of Constant Companion.

A panel of industry experts will shed light on how telehealth solutions in senior living communities reduce risk and keep the resident population safe and secure. Panelists include:

Jesse M. Ehrenfeld , MD, MPH , chair of the American Medical Association Board of Trustees.

, chair of the American Medical Association Board of Trustees. Baha Zeidan , co-founder and CEO of Georgia -based Azalea Health, a leading healthcare IT company that helps underserved healthcare providers improve patient care and profitability.

, co-founder and CEO of -based Azalea Health, a leading healthcare IT company that helps underserved healthcare providers improve patient care and profitability. Jennifer Guilmette , vice president of Project Management & Implementations at Virginia -based SOC Telemed, a leader in acute care telemedicine.

, vice president of Project Management & Implementations at -based SOC Telemed, a leader in acute care telemedicine. Peter Rosenberger , author of "Hope for the Caregiver" and host of a weekly syndicated radio show.

Constant Companion recently released the Q Tablet for Telehealth to help older adults in independent and assisted living communities receive non-emergency care while avoiding risky trips to the doctor's office or hospital. The tablet, pre-loaded with the five top telemedicine applications, allows at-risk older adults to gain access to doctors in minutes.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, a patient should not have to choose between whether to access physician care and expose themselves to the virus or stay home and skip care," said AMA Board Chair Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, M.D., M.P.H. "The AMA has long advocated for expanded telehealth coverage, and we are calling on all insurers and employers to, at a minimum, follow Medicare's lead on access to telehealth and treat in-person care and telehealth as one-and-the-same right now."

The town hall will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2pm ET. Register at https://www.constantcompanion.com/town-hall.

Stay tuned for information on future town hall events.

About Constant Companion – Constant Companion utilizes voice technology and video to create engaging experiences for older adults and senior communities. The company's mission is to make people's lives better by increasing connection and protection. Constant Companion's systems are supported by advanced security to protect privacy and provide professional monitoring 24/7 that is voice activated, eliminating the need for wearable devices. The company protects individuals living alone and partners with home care providers and assisted living facilities in about 200 cities nationwide.

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, you can reach Constant Companion at 941.877.4000 or by email at hello@constantcompanion.com. Visit us online at www.ConstantCompanion.com/telehealth.

