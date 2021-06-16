Responding to hang-up call, Murrysville police accuse man of assault

Jun. 16—Responding to a hang-up call made to 911 late Monday, Murrysville police arrested a Delmont man after he was accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife, according to court documents.

Jeffrey M. McClure, 38, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and simple assault.

Police reported that when they arrived at the woman's residence on Bel Aire Drive about 11 p.m. Monday, they were met outside by McClure, who told officers that he had an argument with his girlfriend, but "nothing physical" had occurred.

When police entered the residence, officer James Chafin said the woman was sitting in the living room and said McClure had chased her through the residence during an argument and assaulted her.

Chafin said police spotted an 8-inch kitchen knife on the floor. The woman told police that McClure threatened her with the knife and threw it toward her during the altercation.

According to court documents, police also discovered "a large clump" of the woman's hair in the driveway, where she said McClure had grabbed her head and ripped her top during the assault, according to court documents.

Police also alleged that McClure damaged the woman's car by throwing full cans of soda at it.

McClure was released on $100,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

According to online court documents, McClure received a one-year probation sentence in 2012 after pleading guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property filed by Forest Hills police.

