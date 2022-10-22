Responding to shots fired, Peoria police find a man dead

PEORIA − After responding to ShotSpotter alerts indicating 16 rounds fired, Peoria police found a man dead early Saturday morning in the 2900 block of W. Seibold Street.

Officers responded to the call around 2:30 a.m., and the man had "apparent gunshot wounds," police said in a press release. He had critical injuries and, despite efforts to save his life, could not be revived, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. More information will be released by the Peoria County coroner.

Police are asking for help from anyone with information about the death. Contact Detective Robert Allen at (309) 494-8367 or the Police Department at (309) 673-4521. Information can also be provided anonymously by dialing tip411 or calling Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police respond to shots fired and find a man dead