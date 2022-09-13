ResponsAbility Investments and Avenue Capital Group Invest in Agrovision As It Continues Its Rapid Global Expansion

Vertically integrated superfruit company, Agrovision, continues its international expansion with further backing from leading sustainability investors

Agro Vision Corp. (“Agrovision”), one of the world’s leading and fastest-growing producers and year-round suppliers of superfruits, has closed an initial round of additional growth capital led by responsAbility Investments, the Swiss sustainable asset manager focused exclusively on impact investing, and the Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund, L.P., a fund within Avenue Capital Group.

The proceeds will fund the next phases of tech-forward Agrovision’s ambitious global growth plan and enable the Company to further its mission of transforming lives and promoting sustainability.

“The joint investment brings further depth and backing to Agrovision’s ability to reliably provide our consumers around the world with the highest quality superfruits 365 days per year, while reinforcing our position as a leader in sustainable agriculture,” said Agrovision Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Steve Magami. “We are thrilled to partner with such high-quality groups aligned with our mission and vision during a time marked by volatility and global supply chain disruptions. This reflects continued confidence in Agrovision’s transformational environmental and social impacts.”

“We are excited to partner with Agrovision, with whom we share the vision of a future of sustainable and technology-driven agriculture that delivers high quality, nutritious food. Our innovative investment partnership structure reflects our joint commitment for sustainability and governance,” said Rik Vyverman, Head of Sustainable Food Private Equity at responsAbility. “Our investment in Agrovision is a perfect example of our strategy to support the expansion of leading sustainable agriculture companies, and we are confident that this partnership will further Agrovision’s positive impact across the world.” said Alberto Alonzo, co-founder of responsAbility’s Sustainable Food LatAm fund.

“An investment in Agrovision is a natural fit for our strategy,” said Sean Coleman, Senior Portfolio Manager of the Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund. “We are excited to back Agrovision as it looks to address a growing demand for sustainable agriculture. The company is extremely well-positioned to demonstrate that financial success does not need to come at the expense of the environment.”

The closing of this growth capital round adds to Agrovision’s already-strong momentum and comes just months after the Los Angeles-based company announced its new North American berry marketing partnership with Berries Paradise and its $210 million long-term, flexible financing led by Credit Suisse and co-led by Rabobank, Santander, ICBC, and others.

Agrovision produces premium berries from unique varieties utilizing sustainable farming practices, precision agricultural techniques, and thoughtful resource management. Complete supply chain control maximizes the partnership’s speed to market and ensures freshness and quality across all berries, differentiating and elevating the customer’s premium berry category performance.

Agrovision continues to assume a proactive role across eight of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, exemplified by its receipt of multiple environmental, social, and biodiversity awards over the years.

Cascadia Capital served as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as corporate counsel to Agrovision. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom served as counsel to responsAbility Investments and Avenue Capital Group.

About AgrovisionAgrovision is a leading vertically integrated, tech-forward superfruit company. The Company operates farming, supply chain, and marketing activities in the world’s three core consumer markets: Asia, North America, and Europe. Agrovision is a mission-driven business, seeking to transform lives while promoting sustainability across its value chain. The Company has also been recognized for its commitment to the environment, receiving one of the industry’s highest distinctions for biodiversity and the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.

About responsAbility Investments AGresponsAbility Investments AG is a leading impact investor focused on private debt and private equity across emerging markets. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Zurich, it has invested over USD 12 billion since inception and has a strong performance track record. The company invests across three distinctive themes to directly contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Financial Inclusion, to finance the growth of Micro & SMEs; Climate Finance, to contribute to a net zero pathway; and Sustainable Food, to sustainably feed an ever-growing population. responsAbility is part of M&G plc, the international savings and investments business with £349 billion in AUM, and contributes to enhancing M&G’s capabilities in impact investing. www.responsability.com.

About Avenue Sustainable SolutionsThe Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund, L.P. seeks to provide creative financing solutions to high-growth companies that can demonstrate a measurable, positive environmental outcome alongside competitive financial returns. For additional information on Avenue Capital Group, which is a global investment firm with assets estimated to be approximately $12.1 billion as of July 31, 2022, please visit www.avenuecapital.com.

