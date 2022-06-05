In response to arms supplies to Ukraine, Putin threatens to use missiles to strike targets "not yet hit"

ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 12:01

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to use his weapons on targets that haven’t been struck yet if Ukraine is supplied with long-range missiles.

Source: Putin in interview with Rossiya-1 state TV channel

Quote from Putin: "If Kyiv obtains long-range missiles, Russia will draw its own conclusions and use its munitions on targets that have not yet been hit."

Details: At the same time, Putin said there was "nothing new" in the supply of US MLRSs to Kyiv, as the Ukrainian army has similar Soviet-type systems with the same range.

The Russian President described this as "making up for Ukrainian military equipment losses" and claimed it "does not essentially change anything".

Background: According to Dmytro Krasilnikov, commander of the Pivnich (North) Operational and Tactical Group, Ukraine needs long-range anti-tank weapons to destroy Russian artillery systems so that the infantry can perform its assigned tasks.