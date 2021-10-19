Response to burglary in progress results in multiple arrests

Oct. 19—Law enforcement's response to a call of a burglary in progress resulted in at least eight arrests in Stephens County as of Friday.

According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, the 911 call related to a burglary in progress on Friday afternoon sent deputies to a location at 174244 N. 2750 Road for an investigation that culminated with at least eight arrests and the recovery of "a large amount" of stolen property from around Duncan and Stephens County.

Reports from the incident show deputies, while on their way to the scene, were notified the homeowner had an individual at gunpoint

When law enforcement arrived, they advised the individual with the gun they would take over and took a suspect known as Rollen Newsom into custody.

From there, law enforcement interviewed Newsom for more information and discovered how other suspects were allegedly involved.

"Our deputies did an extraordinary job with this case, for which I'm very proud," McKinney said. "This is the second burglary in progress call over the last few weeks that resulted in on scene arrests and the clearance of multi thefts and burglaries."

Those arrested and facing potential charges as of Friday, according to McKinney, include:

—Thomas Spann: Burglary 2, obstruction, resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny.

—Rollen Newsom: Burglary 2, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony.

—Lois Dorrough: Obstruction.

—Bryan Odom: Receiving/concealing stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony.

—Bryan Palmer: SCSO warrant, petit larceny.

—Fulecha Pope: Receiving/concealing stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Story continues

—Christine Radick: SCSO warrant, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

—Amber Younts: Obstruction.

The investigation is ongoing, McKinney said, which could result in more arrests. He also said the individuals are suspected of alleged distribution of controlled dangerous substance.