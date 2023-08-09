In response to firearm appeal, DOJ says Jenkins could arrange for his own security

Aug. 8—Prosecutors responded on Tuesday to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins' appeal to amend his conditions of pre-trial release and get back his duty-issued firearms.

The prosecution argued that as the head of a law enforcement agency, Jenkins — who has expressed concern in court filings about not having guns to protect himself while facing federal criminal charges — could arrange his own protective detail.

Jenkins and co-defendant Robert Krop were indicted in April on five federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns. Krop — co-owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest — was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At their individual arraignments in April, Jenkins and Krop were ordered to turn over their firearms, while the case was pending, as a condition of their release.

Last month, Jenkins asked a federal judge to amend that condition, and return his duty-issued firearms. He argued that the requirement put him at risk, since he has received threats as sheriff, and even beforehand.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner denied that motion after prosecutors responded to it a day later. Jenkins appealed Gesner's decision the following week.

Security and threats

In Tuesday's response, prosecutors offered an alternative solution to handle threats.

They argued that Jenkins could have protection from the sheriff's office, since it has supplied protection for individuals who have received threats in the past.

For example, prosecutors said in the response, the sheriff arranged a protective detail for Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater in April after she received threats.

Vivian Laxton, a spokeswoman for the county executive, confirmed in a text message Tuesday that the sheriff's office provided "24/7 security coverage" for Fitzwater during a weekend in April after she received threats.

"Certainly, the same could be arranged for the Sheriff if he experienced threats whether it be on duty, or off duty," the court filing said. "The Sheriff simply does not need to be armed."

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher will make the decision on whether to amend Jenkins' release conditions.

The bulk of prosecutors' response to the appeal on Tuesday reiterated many of their previous arguments in their response to Jenkins' original motion.

They argued that suspending firearms has been standard for defendants, even law enforcement officers with pending charges. That is the case even if the charges don't pertain to firearms, the response said.

Part of that release condition is because defendants are under a lot of stress due to their circumstances, and may act irrationally, the response said.

Prosecutors cited the death of Roy McGrath, the former executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service under former Gov. Larry Hogan's administration.

McGrath failed to appear for his scheduled pretrial release court date earlier this year, precipitating a nationwide search for him. McGrath died in Tennessee after he was shot by law enforcement and he shot himself.

"Accordingly, it is prudent to eliminate firearms from being readily attainable and available to the defendant, for the safety of the community and the individual," prosecutors wrote.

Equal treatment

Prosecutors also pushed back on Jenkins' decision to continue to work in the capacity of sheriff with pending federal charges, despite announcing a leave of absence.

They cited news articles in which Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were suspended from their jobs because of misdemeanor or felony charges, even if they were found not guilty in the end.

"The head of their organization, Mr. Jenkins as the Sheriff, should not be treated any differently," prosecutors wrote. "He should not be treated more harshly because of his position, but he should not be treated with any special treatment because of it either."

The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead to send to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The letters stated that the sheriff's office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986, but licensed dealers can legally obtain machine guns with an application and a letter from law enforcement that says the entity has an interest in seeing a demonstration.

The law enforcement agency must write a "law letter" expressing its desire, which is sent in with an application the dealer files to the ATF. The ATF reviews applications before allowing the import or transfer of the machine guns.The Machine Gun Nest never performed demonstrations for the Sheriff's Office, prosecutors say. The business rented out the guns to customers.

Prosecutors also allege Jenkins told investigators that he signed the law letters to aid Krop's business and that he never had an interest in seeing demonstrations of the guns.

Staff writer Ceoli Jacoby contributed to this story.

