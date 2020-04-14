In Response to Growing Need, Dtox Juice Expands Company's "Dtox For Defenders" Initiative

As part of the brand's community outreach, Dtox Juice launches a "Go Fund Me" campaign to help continue donating juice to front line workers.

ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dtox Juice launched its "Dtox for Defenders" initiative on March 23, 2020. Since the program's inception, Dtox Juice has been delivering cold-pressed juice to front-line workers in metro Atlanta. Company owners have personally delivered cases of nutritious juice to Grady Hospital, Northside Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Piedmont Hospital, fire stations, countless parking lot security attendants and grocery store workers.

Company owners have already delivered hundreds of juices and have self-funded this effort as a donation to Atlanta's essential workers.

In learning from local hospitals that up to 1500 staff members per hospital are employed daily on the COVID-19 floors, Dtox owners Karen Spencer and Jenny Forst recognized that its possible to reach thousands of people per day who can benefit from the program by inviting the community to participate in the goodwill via a Go Fund Me campaign. This will allow Dtox to continue the program and extend the reach to more front-line workers.

"Our nutrient-dense juices are made with fresh vegetables and fruit and that is a critical part of a healthy diet to keep an immune system strong. Juice is no doubt a better alternative to coffee from a vending machine," said Karen Spencer, Co-Owner.





Through the Go Fund Me campaign, Dtox Juice will match every donation and double the quantity of juice distributed. Dtox will include donor's names and an uplifting note on each case of juice delivered. The company seeks to raise $10,000 in donations, which will translate to more than $20,000 worth of juice distributed to local defenders.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/dtox-for-defenders or visit dtoxjuice.com.

Atlanta based Dtox Juice, LLC owns and operates six retail outlets including four stand-alone units in Whole Foods Market stores. Dtox juice is also available in an additional five Whole Foods Market juice and coffee bars in Atlanta, Memphis and Nashville. The company, owned by Karen Spencer and Jenny Forst, specializes in functional beverages including cold-pressed juice, super food smoothies, and wellness shots. Dtox juice is also available for wholesale distribution. For more information visit www.dtoxjuice.com, email info@dtoxjuice.com or follow on Instagram @dtoxjuice.

