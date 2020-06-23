In Response to the 'New Normal' for DMVs, ITI Introduces Innovative Online Driver Testing Solution

KnowTo Drive Brings New Secure Approach to Driver Examinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITI (Intellectual Technology Inc.), the leading provider of DMV solutions, introduces KnowTo Drive Online. This new solution makes driver knowledge testing available remotely, at home, or at third-party locations.

With recent office closures and limited capacity, many states and provinces are facing driver testing backlogs of thousands of people. The problem is compounded with a staffing shortage at a time when jurisdictions are working to slowly reopen, while keeping their customers and employees safe. KnowTo Drive Online removes the burden of backlog from jurisdictions while providing a convenient way for customers to get the credentials they need. Testing can now be accessed through a secure, easy-to-use platform from any web browser.

KnowTo Drive employs a series of fraud prevention and security features to keep testing free from distractions and ensure valid pass/fail results. Fraud prevention features are customized to a jurisdiction's business rules and confirm the identity of the test-taker throughout the testing process. Potential issues are flagged and documented back to the DMV.

"It's in our DNA to be agile and help our customers meet their changing needs," said Frank Amoruso, ITI's Chief Growth Officer. "KnowTo Drive reflects our ability to understand and provide solutions to meet the changing needs of our DMV partners."

For more information on KnowTo Drive Online or ITI, please visit www.iti4dmv.com.

About ITI – ITI is the leading provider of DMV solutions that help motor vehicle agencies throughout North America increase access, speed, visibility, and security. Whether services are delivered behind the DMV counter, in fulfillment centers, via self-service kiosk, or on a mobile device, ITI's solutions provide motor vehicle agencies the ability to service customers when and where they choose. www.iti4dmv.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Ginter, Director of Marketing

Phone: 260.459.8800 ext 1184

Email: aginter@iti4dmv.com

Related Images

iti-introduces-innovative-online.jpg

ITI introduces innovative online driver testing solution, in response to the DMV's "New Normal"

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-response-to-the-new-normal-for-dmvs-iti-introduces-innovative-online-driver-testing-solution-301082303.html

SOURCE Intellectual Technology, Inc.