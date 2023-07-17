"There will be a response": Putin threatens to retaliate for Crimean Bridge attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will retaliate for the Crimean Bridge attack.

Source: Vladimir Putin during a meeting on 17 July

Quote: "Of course Russia will retaliate. The Ministry of Defence is preparing suitable measures."

Details: Putin also said that the attack on the bridge was "insignificant" because it has not been used to transport weapons and ammunition for a long time.

He also stressed that he believes the attack on the bridge to be a terrorist attack.

Background:

The Crimean Bridge was attacked at three in the morning on Monday, 17 July. The bridge connects Russian-occupied Crimea and mainland Russia.

Sources in Ukraine’s Security Service told Ukrainska Pravda that the attack was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy using surface drones.

Russian media reported that two drones were deployed in the attack, which caused one of the bridge spans to tilt. The operation of the ferry crossing between the occupied peninsula and the Russian Krasnodar Krai has been stopped, and car traffic on the bridge has also been temporarily suspended. Traffic was detoured via the occupied territories of mainland Ukraine.

