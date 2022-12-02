In response to Rome residents' crime concerns, council conducts public nuisance law review

Rome's Common Council will conduct a complete review of the city's public nuisance law in light of residents' ongoing complaints of break-ins, robberies and vandalism at local businesses.

At a Crime Awareness and Reduction Effort Initiative meeting on Nov. 16 at the South Rome Senior Center, community members joined councilors, other elected officials and members of the Rome Police Department to discuss public safety and the issues facing the city. The participants were broken into groups that addressed various crime factors and a discussion was held on how best to address the issues.

“It was evident that there was a clearly defined overlap between group discussions regarding the public nuisance law and code enforcement,” said Third Ward Councilor Kimberly Rogers, who is also a member of the council's Public Safety committee, which spearheaded the CARES meeting. “As a result, there will be a complete review of the public nuisance law by the Laws & Rules committee."

The review, Rogers said, will determine qualifying offenses, and establish a defined set of procedures and timelines for hearings.

"Currently there is no structure in place," she said.

Residents have blasted councilors and city officials during the public portion of several common council meetings, claiming crime is skyrocketing in the city — This year, despite an increase in some violent crimes, Rome's crime index stayed markedly the same, according to statistics from Rome police. They've pointed to break-ins at area businesses, a liquor store that was robbed twice at gunpoint in the last year, and windows that were smashed in at a local convenience store.

First Ward Councilor John Sparace, who also chairs the Public Safety committee, said the council plans on working with the police department to help business owners and residents become more aware of their surroundings and steps they could take to be more aware of potential crimes.

Rogers said findings from public nuisance law review, which will be conducted "over the course of the next few weeks," will be presented to the council for legislative improvements. The CARES meeting groups plan to meet again on their own and continue the discussion.

“Overall, it was a very productive meeting," Sparace said, "and we look forward to having another public safety meeting in the near future to see what accomplishments these sub committees have made."

