'I have a responsibility': Censured BAS trustee argues he's trying to be transparent

BRIGHTON — The Brighton Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to censure Trustee Andy Storm on Monday, Feb. 12.

Storm, who was elected as a trustee in 2022, was censured for allegedly disclosing and misrepresenting confidential board information and making false accusations against board members.

The items were outlined by Vice President Alicia Reid and President Roger Myers, with whom Storm argued during the last board meeting about Title IX recommendations.

Following a lively open discussion, Storm requested to amend the agenda to add a motion to censure Myers. That vote failed 4-3.

Myers, Reid, Secretary Angela Krebs and Treasurer Jennifer Marks voted for Storm’s censure and against the amended action to censure Myers. Trustees John Conley and Bill Trombley joined Storm in voting against the censure and for the amended action to censure Myers.

The board discussed the proposal for nearly an hour before the vote, with members referencing hotly debated topics from recent months, including the handling of three Title IX cases brought forward by parents, concerns over school safety, district administrator contract reviews and more.

Reid, for her part, said Storm’s “repeated” violations of board policies undermine its ability to function as a governing body for the district. She indicated Storm’s actions created a “hostile environment” for district employees and led to an erosion in “the public’s trust” of district leadership.

“I believe strongly that we need to hold ourselves accountable for following our own policies and procedures,” Reid said.

Storm, meanwhile, expressed his concern over safety issues, including a lack of snow removal and an alleged fire obstruction at Hawkins Elementary. Storm also alleged there were “serious policy gaps” in how the district and the board handled the Title IX complaints.

“This district has not acted to make changes based on policy recommendations and issues that were identified,” Storm said.

Myers and Storm debated what constitutes public information. Myers said there were “multiple instances” where board members or third parties told Storm information he later shared or wanted to share with the public.

Myers referenced a meeting last year with the Michigan Association of School Boards about the Open Meetings Act.

“We were told in that meeting to err on the side of non-disclosure,” Myers said.

Storm argued there's been a lack of transparency from the district and some of his fellow board members.

“I have a responsibility to the public to maintain transparency and candor,” Storm said. “I have a responsibility to the parents whose children were involved (in Title IX complaints).”

Storm added he never disclosed the names of any individuals involved.

Conley backed Storm’s intentions, saying one of the primary roles of the board is to provide for the safety and well-being of students.

“That’s what (Storm) is doing here tonight,” Conley said. “I applaud him for standing up for the students. Maybe things aren’t perfect, but the intention is perfect.”

Storm, meanwhile, argued Myers should be censured for refusing to allow Storm and others opposing him to speak publicly, indicating Myers often operates in “isolation.” Storm also alleged Myers has failed to comply with the Open Meetings Act.

“My primary concern is the educational well-being of students,” Storm said.

An independent audit was requested by the board in early 2023 in response to three Title IX complaints. Grand Rapids-based law firm Miller Johnson Attorneys provided findings in January, in which attorney Catherine Tracey said the firm “did not find any evidence of intentional non-compliance with Title IX,” nor did it find any “substantive Title IX violations.”

Recommendations from that audit weren't shared during a January board meeting after a lengthy public debate between Myers and Storm, but the report is available to members of the public upon request, Myers said.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 'I have a responsibility': Censured BAS trustee argues he's trying to be transparent