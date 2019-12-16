Responsible Child, review: should a child ever be tried as a murderer?

In the dock: Billy Barratt (centre) as young Ray, accused of murder - WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture

According to the United Nations, an adult court is an unsuitable arena in which to try a child, even if that child were to be charged with murder. The dock, after all, is a lonely place, exposing anyone who enters it to the fiercest glare. The 90-minute drama Responsible Child (BBC Two) gave that stance a necessary cross-examination – necessary because, for sufficiently serious offences, the English, Welsh and Northern Irish justice systems are still able to subject minors as young as 10 years old to a full trial by jury.

Sean Buckley’s harrowing script was based on a real but unnamed case of two brothers (one 12 years old, one 23) who killed their violent stepfather in his sleep. There was no stinting on the savagery of the crime, the full horror of which was held back for the climax. And yet young Ray (a remarkable Billy Barratt) had the aura and looks of a cherub. “You’d think the boy had fallen off a cloud,” his solicitor marvelled.

Ray behaved angelically too. With his enfeebled mother in a narcotised daze, he was the protector of and carer for his little half-siblings. He suffered torments of grief when he crushed a ladybird. Not all children in court are as saintly. Nor are their victims as villainous: the axe-wielding stepfather Scott (Shaun Dingwall) was Bill Sikes with a man-bun. By alighting on such a paragon, the drama could be accused of loading the dice. (In order to unload them a little, Ray was made to punch a bully at school.)

Once upon a time, this campaigning project would have been in the hands of the screenwriter Jimmy McGovern (of Hearts and Minds, The Street and Accused) – and when the two bloodied killers wandered from the crime scene into a church, it briefly seemed as though it were. Buckley was wasting no time in sticking up his signposts. In being held in a Victorian police station, Ray (the script implied) was being subjected to Victorian laws.

Tom Burke (for the prosecution) and Michelle Fairley (for the defence) were well-matched as the legal system’s scary and caring faces, while a psychiatrist (Stephen Campbell Moore) explained why, since their prefrontal cortex isn’t fully grown, children can be prone to irrational decision-making and a dangerous loss of control. Whether Ray had lost control or had killed in cold blood was left open. Either way, there was no one making the case for trying children in adult courts. Perhaps that’s because there isn’t a good one to make.