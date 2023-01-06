‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars

DeLand police are pleading with residents to lock up their guns after several firearms, a scope and ammunition were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

This comes at the same time police are working with two separate task forces to crack down on crime in the area.

Police are frustrated, saying those guns will be used in other crimes and residents are putting them back in the hands of criminals.

On Tuesday, thieves hit more than 10 cars, taking guns with them from at least three. All of the vehicles were unlocked, Chief Jason Umberger said.

The state attorney’s office told Channel 9 in December that it has seen a spike in guns being stolen from unlocked cars, then being used in shootings and robberies.

Guns were stolen from vehicles in Gerald Hubert’s neighborhood. He said with recent crime in DeLand, he’s started locking up and added a few lights around his home.

In November, a task force focused on curbing crime in the Spring Hill area was created after four shootings within four days happened.

Umberger said since then, 13 guns have been taken off the streets, but police need help from neighbors.

“We are just asking, please, as gun owners, be responsible,” Umberger said. “Keep your guns locked in your homes, not in your cars.”

