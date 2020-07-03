ResProp Management Welcomes Valencia at Doral in Doral, Fla to Their Portfolio

DORAL, Fla., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early last week, ResProp Management was selected to provide full-service property management for Valencia at Doral. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Transcendent Investment Management, who managed Valencia at Doral in-house prior to the transition. ResProp has welcomed the Valencia team, onboarding the property manager, leasing consultant, and maintenance teammates.

Valencia at Doral is nestled in the heart of Doral, offering a balance of luxury, privacy, and comfort. Featuring unique one-to-three bedroom apartments that include lofty layouts with high ceilings, screened-in balconies and patios, as well as in-unit washers and dryers, Valencia at Doral presents a modern aesthetic without compromising functionality. The garden-style community sits on 13 acres of land, overlooking the Doral Park Country Club golf course and serene lake views.

In addition to its central location in Doral Park, Valencia at Doral is situated near the Turnpike and Palmetto Express Ways. The property's convenient location provides easy access to major businesses in South Florida including American Airlines, Carnival Cruise Line, Florida International University, Miami Dade College, and Baptist Health South Florida.

Residents of Valencia at Doral are afforded a country club lifestyle with their included Membership to the prestigious Doral Park Country Club. This valuable add-on gives residents access to premium perks such as the Club's full service bar and cocktail lounge, full-service restaurant, fitness center, sauna, tennis courts, temperature controlled Olympic sized pool, children's playground, and golf courses.

"I would like to welcome Valencia at Doral to the ResProp family," stated Luke Leins, Director of Business Development at ResProp Management. "We recognize that these are challenging times for everyone and look forward to working with Transcendent to bring the best possible living experience to the residents of Valencia at Doral."

With the recent addition of Valencia at Doral into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 5,000 units across Florida.

About ResProp Management: Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. ResProp will continue to relentlessly pursue our aim to be the premier service to property owners of residential real estate in target markets into 2020. ResProp is a vertically integrated company, handling acquisitions, property management, construction management, and portfolio management in-house.

Media Contact:

Angela Aguilar

512.669.9635

242916@email4pr.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resprop-management-welcomes-valencia-at-doral-in-doral-fla-to-their-portfolio-301087695.html

SOURCE ResProp Management