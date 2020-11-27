Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital increase.

Ress Life Investments A/S
·1 min read

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 27 November 2020

Corporate Announcement 42/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital increase.

The Board of Directors in Ress Life Investments A/S has today resolved to utilise its authorisation in article 4.8 of the articles of association to increase the company's share capital with nominally EUR 1,820,000 by issuance of 3,640 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 500 each at a price of EUR 1,786.16 per share of EUR 500 without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders.

After the capital increase, the registered share capital of the company is EUR 55,322,500 divided into 110,645 shares of EUR 500 nominal value each. Each share of nominal EUR 500 carries one vote at general meetings in Ress Life Investments A/S.

The new shares will be admitted for trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S under the same ISIN code as the company's existing shares.

Updated articles of association of the company are attached.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 7 366 072 42

Attachments


