Ressler arraigned on open murder charge

Jonathan Navarre Ressler, 27, was arraigned on charges of open murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Monday afternoon in Hillsdale County 2B District Court by attorney Magistrate Laura T. Rahe.

Tasha Cole, 26, of Jerome, was found on the ground with a single gunshot wound in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township about 10 p.m. Friday by Michigan State Police troopers responding to a 911 call.

Cole was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State police are not releasing any information about the circumstances which led to the shooting at Ressler’s home.

Neighbors informed a Hillsdale Daily News reporter at the scene that Cole’s brother and father lived next door to Ressler, where the shooting occurred.

Open murder is a life offense in Michigan, but includes first-degree premeditated murder with lesser charges down to manslaughter. Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony is a two-year offense served consecutive to any other sentence.

Rahe ordered Ressler held without bond on the murder charge. A $2,500 bond was set on the weapons charge.

The magistrate set a probable cause conference for Aug. 28. Reseller retained attorney Mark Linton to represent him. He entered pleas of not guilty in the two cases.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Ressler arraigned on open murder in the shooting of Tasha Cole