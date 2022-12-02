Rest easy with the Tuft & Needle Cyber Week sale—save up to $800 on mattresses
Shop the Tuft & Needle Cyber Week sale to save up to $800 on select mattresses and sleep essentials.
The Tuft & Needle Original is the best affordable mattress we've ever tested for its supportive feel, while the Tuft & Needle Mint offers great cushioning.
Paying full price for mid-sized sedans, pizza or mattresses is strictly for amateurs. Cyber Monday is a great time to save big on a new mattress that you won't want to sleep on. Tuft & Needle makes one of our favorite affordable mattresses and is currently offering major markdowns for a limited time so you can rest easy this season.
The Tuft & Needle Cyber Week sale ends today, with discounts of up to $800 off select mattresses and 25% off sleep essentials. One of the biggest discounts you'll find at the sale is on the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress, typically listed for $1,595 in its queen size and now available for 25% off at $1,196.25. You can also shop savings on other mattresses, including the Tuft & Needle Original (now $796), a pair of down alternative pillows (from $90), a reversible quilt (from $165) and more.
We here at Reviewed have tested a lot of mattresses, and we love Tuft & Needle's Original mattress. It's one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, earning impressive scores both in our lab tests and at home, where our tester slept on it for 30 days. The foam mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for pressure relief. It's also great for various sleeping positions—our tester noted that she felt the mattress cushioned her body without hugging it.
If you need something with more of a cushiony feel, there's the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress. When we tested it, the Mint impressed us with its fantastic motion-isolation—it completely absorbed all of the energy released when we dropped a weight on it, instead of sending a ripple effect across the sleeper. Not only did the mattress relieve pressure well (especially in its center), but it also stayed cool through the night thanks to some great heat diffusion.
In addition to savings on mattresses, you can get 25% off of pillows, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, baby and toddler goods, dog beds, duvets, linen bedding and more sleep accessories. If we were you, we'd move fast on these Cyber Monday deals while you still can. With savings this good on everything you could possibly need for a good night's sleep, the Tuft & Needle Cyber Week mattress sale is one you can't miss.
