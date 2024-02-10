Rest of human remains recovered from drained Missouri pond

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Camden Country Sheriff detectives have recovered more human remains on Friday, likely from a man who went missing in 2013.

Donnie Erwin disappeared over a decade ago. What the sheriff’s office believed to be his partial remains were found in late December in a Camdenton, Missouri pond. Snow and ice at that time made the ground too wet to get equipment near the pond to drain it.

Since the ground has dried, the pond was drained on Friday and deputies discovered what they believe are the rest of Erwin’s remains.

With the help of a YouTuber and his drone, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office discovered these remains and ended a decade-long search.

