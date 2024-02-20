Rest in peace, Leo: K-9 dies after being shot in the line of duty on Saturday

The Marion County Sheriff's K-9 that was shot on Saturday died Tuesday morning at UF Veterinary Hospital in Gainesville. Leo, a Belgian Malinois, was 4.

Authorities said the K-9 was born in March 2019. Purchase through citizens donations, Leo began his training in September 2020. Completing his training in February 2021, Leo was allowed to be on the road. His handler was Cpl. Justin Tortora.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sheriff Billy Woods said: "I want to thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers, and encouragement during this difficult time. As most of you are aware, on Saturday morning, my deputies faced a violent, armed criminal. During the confrontation, this evil person shot K-9 Leo as Leo was responding to protect his handler and the other deputies.

"Leo did exactly what he was trained to do.... and that is to fearlessly defend and protect those deputies. To charge directly at danger."

Woods said in the same post: "Over the last few days, Leo maintained that fighting spirit. However, Leo’s injuries were too severe to overcome this morning, and his passing will be felt by all of us here in my office and in our community.

"Most of you do not know the unique bond that develops between the law enforcement K9 and their handler. That bond is what binds them to some extraordinary levels of loyalty, love, and unwavering determination.

"I would ask that in the coming days, weeks, and months, that you keep our K-9 team in your thoughts and prayers. They are going to need it. I said it yesterday, and I will say it again.

"Here in Marion County, we work together to make this the great place that it is. But that community bond just seems to shine so much more brightly during dark times.

"Thank you again for the outpouring of support. We have definitely felt the love from our community."

The shooting

Woods said Leo charged at the gunman, who was threatening deputies. In the confrontation, the gunman shot Leo before deputies were able to return fire.

The shooting occurred the morning of Feb. 19 in the 900 block of Northeast 144th Court in Silver Springs.

Deputies went to the location because they had received a call about a battery by strangulation case. When deputies arrived, they came in contact with the suspect at the back of his residence. During the shooting, the gunman, later identified as Jeremy Bradsher, was hit.

Bradsher was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He was 44.

A woman who came outside and greeted a Star-Banner reporter on Tuesday declined comment. A neighbor who lives near Bradsher's residence told the reporter that the family who lives at Bradsher's residence recently moved to the community.

Bradsher's residence is located off a dirt road off East State Road. The neighborhood consists of a mixture of mobile homes and site-built homes.

Locally, Bradsher does not have a criminal record.

The next steps

Three deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative, as is standard. The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure in a law enforcement-involved shooting.

The investigation will take some time, as FDLE agents want to interview everyone, including the deputies, connected to the case. They also will wait for other evidence, such as a toxicology report, before completing their report and sending it to the State Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors will review the report and determine whether the deputies' actions were justified.

Sheriff's officials will determine whether any agency policies were violated, and a shooting review board also will examine the case.

Local defense attorney Jimmie Sparrow is representing one of the deputies. Sparrow said the deputy has not been interview by FDLE officials and expects that to happen sometime this week.

The names of the deputies have not yet been released. Sheriff's officials said they've not been involved in other shootings.

Other shootings

Since 2017 there have been 12 deputy-involved shootings, nine of them fatal, according to sheriff's office records.

Deputy shooting: Sheriff's office: Man shot by deputies pointed a gun at them first

The last deputy involved shooting was on Dec. 31, when 41-year-old Steven Clark Jr. was shot by a deputy after the Ocala man pointed a gun at deputies.

