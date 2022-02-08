Rest Stop 'Mask Rage' Incident Turns Violent: NYSP | Patch PM

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network to talk about tonight:

Wrong-Way Drunken Driver Found Guilty In Crash That Killed 2



A Somers man was found guilty by a judge of causing a crash that killed two people.

'Mask Rage' Arrest At Thruway Service Area: NYSP



A South Carolina man didn't appreciate being called out over not wearing a mask and started a fight, police said.

Crummy Situation: Crouton Truck Hits Overpass On Hutch



Salad toppings can now be added to the list of grocery cart items the bridge has claimed over the years, including butter and soda cans.

Belmont Stakes To Hold 50000 Fans For Triple Crown Race

With COVID-19 cases below five percent on Long Island, there is another hopeful sign for the future.



