Rest Stop 'Mask Rage' Incident Turns Violent: NYSP | Patch PM
HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network to talk about tonight:
Wrong-Way Drunken Driver Found Guilty In Crash That Killed 2
A Somers man was found guilty by a judge of causing a crash that killed two people.
'Mask Rage' Arrest At Thruway Service Area: NYSP
A South Carolina man didn't appreciate being called out over not wearing a mask and started a fight, police said.
Crummy Situation: Crouton Truck Hits Overpass On Hutch
Salad toppings can now be added to the list of grocery cart items the bridge has claimed over the years, including butter and soda cans.
Belmont Stakes To Hold 50000 Fans For Triple Crown Race
With COVID-19 cases below five percent on Long Island, there is another hopeful sign for the future.
» Also Worth a Look Today
Former Drug Company CEO Convicted Of Illegal Opioid Distribution
Car Lands In River, Bronx River Parkway Yonkers Ave. Exit Shut
Pheasant Foster Families Needed For Hatchling Release Program
Elderly Pedestrian Struck and Killed Early Tuesday Morning: YPD
Pedestrian Reportedly Struck By Garbage Truck In Spring Valley
» Across the Tri-state
Nurse Who Set Woman On Fire Found Dead In Camden County: Police
Pandemic Baking Turns Into Bread Business For Upper West Sider
Patch PM shares a few of the day's must-read items from our regional network. The Patch community platform includes communities in the mid- and lower Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.
» Find Your Patch and more news of the day, including our most-read stories.
» Check out and Like the Hudson Valley Patches' Facebook pages.
This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch