Restaino promises bold moves to improve city; Perry sworn in, elected council chair

Jan. 1—A new year has ushered in a second term for Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, a new Democrat-controlled City Council and, in a departure from tradition, a freshman city lawmaker as the council chair for 2024.

Restaino was sworn in to his new term by his daughter, Chief Falls City Court Judge Danielle Restaino. The mayor told a crowd of well-wishers packed into the City Council chambers that he he fulfilled the promises of his first term and was ready for new challenges.

He pointed to three years of budget surpluses, an improved city bond rating and removal from the New York State Comptroller's financially distressed cities list as critical accomplishments. Restaino also promised he would continue to "hold developers accountable."

"We welcome development with accountability," the mayor said. "Real developers, with real plans. We will ask developers to be responsible and to do what they say they are going to do."

The mayor also said his administration will focus on finding ways to expand the city's hospitality industry.

"It cannot be just a seasonal industry if we want our economy to improve," Restaino said.

In his second term, Restaino promised to increase his attention on the city's neighborhoods, promising to "attack blight" and invest $25 million in pools, parks and better street lighting. He also said there were new plans in the works to "rebuild" both Main Street and City Market.

"We will take bold steps," Restaino said. "The old ways of doing things have not worked. It has been a challenge and an honor to serve this city for the last four years. I looking forward to an exciting four more years."

Following the mayor's inauguration, the City Council held its annual reorganization meeting. The meeting featured the swearing-in of new council members Brian Archie (D) and James Perry (D). Perry was also elected as the council chair for 2024.

He prevailed in a 3-2 vote against council member Donta Myles (D), a two-year veteran of the council.

"I feel confident," Perry said. "The first day is always a little uncharted, but it's an environment I'm used to. I'm just trying to bring people together."

Archie, a political newcomer, said the reality of his swearing-in was a weighty moment.

"This is a (enormous) responsibility. I feel the weight of it today," Archie said. "I hope to keep communicating with the people I met in the campaign, and those I did not, to welcome in a new era for our city."

Newly elected Niagara County Legislator Christopher McKimmie was also sworn into office, along with City Clerk Elizabeth Eaton and new Falls Police Superintendent Nicholas Ligammari and new Falls Fire Chief Gary Pochatko.