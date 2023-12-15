Restaurant at 21st & Maize quietly closes. Owner willing to split space for new tenants

West Wichita is down a Mexican restaurant.

Las Catrinas, which Agustine and Rosa Castaneda and their adult children opened at 2330 N. Maize Road in early 2021, quietly closed last week. And now, the owners of the building are looking for a tenant — or two.

Alex Ibarra and Bree Russell of Weigand Commercial Real Estate have the listing on the 35,000-square-foot space, which sits across the street from New Market Square and just south of Emerson Biggin’s West. The end-cap space has been home to a string of short-lived restaurants over the past eight years, including Rancho Nuevo, Samurai Sushi and Steakhouse, Las Trojas and Barroco Mexican Grill. In its early days, it was home to Japanese steakhouses Tokyo and Kobe.

Now, Ibarra said, the building’s owner is open to trying something new: splitting the large space in two. The south side could be home to a retail business, Ibarra said, while the north side — which has the kitchen — could be home to a smaller restaurant.

The restaurant space at 2330 N. Maize Road has had several tenants in the last eight years. Now, it’s up for lease again, and the owner is willing to split it up.

Ibarra said he’s already shown the space to a few potential restaurateurs, who have indicated that the space is too big for their needs.

“Especially after COVID, that’s a lot of space for a restaurant to take,” he said.

On the other hand, Ibarra said, if a restaurateur needs a large space, they could — of course — have the whole thing.

Ibarra said that the owners of Las Catrinas wanted to pursue other opportunities and that they’d been scaling down service for several weeks.

I’ve reached out to the family that owned Las Catrinas to ask about what they have planned next but have not heard back yet.

Anyone interested in the space can contact Ibarra at 316-292-3903 or Russell at 316-292-3963.