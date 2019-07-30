Shelby Talcott

Restaurant Apologizes After Asking Officer To Leave Because He Had A Gun

A restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, has apologized after asking a police officer to leave the premises because he was carrying a gun.

The officer was asked to leave Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse Saturday night because he was carrying a gun, KSAT reported. Texas law states that establishments can’t deny service to an officer or special investigator who is carrying a weapon on the premises, as long as they are authorized to carry the weapon.

The restaurant apologized to the San Antonio Police Department and the officer who was asked to leave, according to a statement.

“We sincerely apologize to the San Antonio Police Department and the officer in question for the incident that occurred at our restaurant last night,” the statement read according to KSTA. “Unfortunately, a member of our team made the wrong call. We are working hard to address and correct this unfortunate lapse in judgement.”

“We will address the policy internally and make sure our team members are clear. We support, respect and appreciate everything our law enforcement does to keep each and every one of us safe, day in and day out.”

