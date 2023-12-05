Restaurant bites, Dec. 5, 2023

Dec. 4—The Anasazi Restaurant, Bar & Lounge, 113 Washington Ave., and La Casa Sena, 125 E. Palace Ave., were spotlighted in the Santa Fe entry in Wine Spectator magazine's "10 Great Destinations for Food and Wine Across America." The article also gave nods to the Hotel St. Francis and tenant Market Steer, the Sky Railway and the Santa Fe Farmers Market.

----Landseer Management on Nov. 16 listed the 4,616-square-foot space at the Market Station building in the Railyard, 500 Market St., Suite 201, that previously was home to Opuntia, which closed Sept. 24. The listed monthly lease is $11,540.

----Fusion Tacos will be up to 12 locations with the expected Dec. 15 opening at Cities of Gold Casino in Pojoaque. Last week, Fusion Tacos opened at the new Route 66 Central Market, 7408 Central Ave. SW, in Albuquerque. Another Albuquerque location at 5901 Gibson Boulevard SE opened in August.

----Barrio Brinery, 1413 W. Alameda St., will go out of business Saturday after nine years of producing pickles and sauerkraut. On its Facebook page, the brinery blamed COVID-19, saying the ensuing "higher prices for ingredients and supplies, supply chain issues, and ongoing issues with the quality of produce available to us have hindered our ability to operate sustainably."

----Hidden Mountain Brewing, 4056 Cerrillos Road, is testing the waters to revert back to Blue Corn Cafe. Hidden Mountain, part of the Santa Fe Dining group, on Nov. 28 made multiple Facebook posts asking: "How would you feel about Hidden Mountain returning to our roots, and becoming Blue Corn Cafe & Brewery again? Do you miss our old menu/vibe? What do you miss most/least about Blue Corn's concept? Please don't hold back." Blue Corn Brewery opened on the south side in 1996 but closed in 2020 as Santa Fe Dining chose to change the concept to Hidden Mountain, which opened in January 2021.

----Chomp food hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, will have a grand reopening dubbed "Chomp Fully Loaded" from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Chomp reopens with all six food stalls occupied. Nath's Khmer Inspired Cuisine and Bottega del Vino are the longtime holdovers, joined by a collection of new or relatively new tenants: Oshia's Pizzeria, Picnic NM Cheese and Charcuterie, Yapopup Indigenous Soul Food, Santa Fe Barbecue and Wild Leaven Bakery.

----Dr. Field Goods Bar & Grill in the DeVargas Center, 187 Paseo de Peralta, was closed for remodeling Nov. 28 until reopening Tuesday as owner Josh Gerwin completed the yearlong transition from purchasing Santa Fe Bar & Grill and merging it with his Dr. Field Goods concept. The long-awaited Dr. Field Goods Butcher Shop next to the restaurant also opened Tuesday.