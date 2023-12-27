Restaurant that boasts minimally processed food plans second Fort Worth location in Alliance

HG Sply Co., home of the $13 vegan queso, is planning its second Fort Worth location in the Alliance Town Center, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The new location will occupy the space recently vacated by the Tap In Grill and Pub, in the Kroger Marketplace parking lot.

The restaurant concept from Dallas-based UNCO Management advertises itself as a place for “well sourced, minimally processed, and properly portioned food.” It started as a paleo-diet focused restaurant in Dallas’ Lower Greenville neighborhood in 2013 before expanding to Fort Worth and Trophy Club.

Renovation of the space is scheduled to begin in February 2024 and wrap up in June, according to the TDRL filing.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced. Representatives for the company did not immediately reply to an email from the Star-Telegram requesting comment.