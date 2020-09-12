Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN) Pays A US$0.52 Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of September will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's next dividend payment will be CA$0.52 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$2.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership stock has a trailing yield of around 3.8% on the current share price of CA$71.32. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 77% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The company paid out 106% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

While Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership has grown its earnings rapidly, up 35% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past six years, Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership has increased its dividend at approximately 34% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

