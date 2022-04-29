Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Restaurant Brands International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$23b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Restaurant Brands International has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Restaurant Brands International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Restaurant Brands International here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Restaurant Brands International's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Restaurant Brands International doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. On top of that you'll notice that Restaurant Brands International has been paying out a large portion (72%) of earnings in the form of dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Restaurant Brands International has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 19% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Restaurant Brands International does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

