New restaurant brings shaved ice treats and boba-filled tea to the Mississippi Coast

Boba tea has seen a sharper rise in popularity over the last half-decade than artificial intelligence and TikTok dances.

OK, maybe not. But they’re popping up (pun intended) everywhere. One of the newest places on the Mississippi Coast to get tapioca balls in your milk is Snow and Boba in Ocean Springs.

Snow and Boba offers a variety of treats made popular in various places across Asia. It first opened in November and is located at 3100 Bienville Blvd.

The menu features teas, fruit sodas, specialty drinks, bubble waffles, taiyake and the bingsu — shaved ice.

It’s also highly customizable. Your bingsu can be created from scratch with a large array of toppings and flavors to choose from or you can pick one of the specialty options.

Bubble waffles can be made with coffee, sprinkles, milk tea and more. The fruit sodas come in 16 different flavors.

Whatever you get, it’s sure to be colorful. Snow and Boba’s modern white and black interior is offset by Chinese New Year decorations and a bright faux Chinese cedar tree. Seating options include a couch, a plush bench, a bar and table seating.

There’s even an assortment of games sitting on a wooden table, including Jenga and Uno. The dining area is designed specifically as a spot to stop and stay for a while.

So we did. First out was the cookies and cream bingsu. It was a bowl of shaved ice made with condensed milk, crowned with Oreos and topped with sprinkles, Oreo shavings and whipped cream.

Bingsu is a Korean dessert that typically carries a lower calorie count than ice cream and is every bit as good, if not better. It was also much better than what my shaved ice maker I bought from Temu produces.

The bubble waffle with added fruity pebbles inside at Snow and Boba in Ocean Springs.

We enjoyed the bubble waffle, as well. Ours was infused with fruity pebbles and served with cinnamon and honey butter — the same stuff you get with your rolls at Texas Roadhouse.

Finally, the tea. I had the creme brulee with boba. It was a flavorful, milk-based specialty filled with tapioca boba. I also brought home a Tropical Paradise tea, made with passion fruit, mango, strawberry and filled with the more fun popping boba.

If you’re a fan of boba, Snow and Boba is the perfect place to pop in for an afternoon treat. Like the sign inside says: “You are the boba to my tea.” I’m not sure how that ties into anything I’m writing, but it is cute.

