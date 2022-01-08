🌱 Restaurant Business Slow + Mobile Sports Betting Starts On LI

Up and at 'em, Five Towns! It's Sunday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around town today.

Local restaurants in Valley Stream are reporting business is slow as people worry about omicron. The owner of bar and grill Charlie Meaney says it's a major setback for his business because January is usually one of the busiest months. (LI Herald) Mobile sports betting is now allowed on Long Island. Caesars Sports Book, Draft Kings, Fan Duel, and Rush Streets Interactive all began accepting sport bets Saturday morning at 9 a.m. (News 12) A local business owner credits her days selling cookies as a Girl Scout with inspiring her to become an entrepreneur. Bec Gathmann-Landini, a 35-year-old Baldwin mother of two, is now the owner of Luna & Soul Yoga Collective in Long Beach and Garden City. (Subscription: Newsday)

Hewlett-Woodmere's Board of Education meeting will be this Wednesday at George W. Hewlett High School at 7:30 p.m. (Facebook)

Cross country skiing is possible at Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove, and at North Woodmere Park , 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere. (Subscription: Newsday)

Joseph from Nextdoor's Community Team, Nextdoor New York: "Did you know you can offer and ask for help shoveling snow on Nextdoor?" (Nextdoor)

This article originally appeared on the Five Towns Patch