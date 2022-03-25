Restaurant cancels Capitol rioter's pre-prison party

A Trump supporter from Florida carries out a lectern during the Capitol riot. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Guess it's time to un-save the date?

Adam Johnson, the Jan. 6 Capitol rioter made famous by the viral photo of him carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern through the Capitol rotunda, is seemingly now without plans on April 7 — the Florida restaurant at which he planned to host his "last Friday of freedom" party canceled the event, Bloomberg reports.

The gathering was reportedly intended as a way to send Johnson off before he goes to prison for what he called the "lamest charge in history," per Bloomberg. He also apparently jokingly encouraged invitees to bring "shivs, files, and phone cards" with them.

But when local media caught wind of the celebration, the restaurant — Caddy's in Bradenton, Florida — canceled the event.

Johnson pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanor charges of "entering and remaining in a restricted building," and in February was sentenced to 75 days in prison with a subsequent year of supervised release, Bloomberg reports. He must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay a $5,000 fine.

At least 800 individuals have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and at least 213 have pleaded guilty, per Bloomberg.

